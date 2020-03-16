Funerals Are Going Online

Image : WSET

Livestreaming has replaced in-person social gatherings for the foreseeable future, with everything from hanging out with friends to attending the opera having suddenly become an activity that involves a screen. But you know what else is an in-person gathering you can’t attend in the age of covid-19? A funeral.



The CDC told morticians across the country today that social distancing applies even when burying the dead, which is both understandable and totally hellacious for those in mourning. According to Vice,

The CDC discourages mourners from “kissing, washing, and shrouding” someone who has died from confirmed or suspected coronavirus. “If washing the body or shrouding are important religious or cultural practices, families are encouraged to work with their community cultural and religious leaders and funeral home staff on how to reduce their exposure as much as possible,” according to the CDC. “At a minimum, people conducting these activities should wear disposable gloves.” But a disposable gown, googles, and masks may be necessary in some cases.

David Berendes, an epidemiologist with the CDC, also said that while livestreaming is preferable, those who do visit funeral homes should be prepared to use hand sanitizer, and also suggests staggering funeral services to avoid too much overlap.

Does it make sense? Yes. Does this totally suck? Also yes.