Billie Eilish made quite a splash during her first appearance at the Met Gala wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown vast enough to cover a baseball field during a rain delay. It was a beautiful moment for Eilish and fans of old Hollywood glamor, but an even more beautiful moment for hundreds of furry little animals who will get to keep their skin thanks to the singer.
Eilish explained on her Instagram that part of her creative collaboration with the fashion house convincing the team to stop selling fur. “It was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la renta [sic] will be completely fur-free,” she wrote. She thanked the brand’s creative directors for hearing her out on the matter and the brand’s chief executive, Alex Bolen, also seems to be on board with the shift. “I thought a lot about what Oscar said—he was a big fan of fur, by the way—that the one thing he really worried about in the fashion business was his eye getting old,” Bolen told CNN.
Could this mean that Eilish is the one who brought the dog to the Met Gala red carpet? Tell us about the dog!!
- Olivia Munn is working the baby bump. [Page Six]
- Meanwhile, Macklemore has welcomed his third child into the world, a son named Hugo. [People]
- Allison Mack is starting her prison sentence early after getting three years for her involvement in NXIVM. [TMZ]
- Julianne Hough is “deeply” listening. Whatever that means. [People]
- Molly Yeh and Joanna Gaines are coming together for a Food Network special! [People]
- Lindsey Buckingham and Kristen Messner are apparently “working” on their marriage despite having already filed for divorce. Minor details![People]
- Anderson Cooper is putting together a book about the Vanderbilt family from which he descends so that his son can know just how elite he is when he’s older. [People]
- Beyonce covered “Moon River” in a new Tiffany and Co. ad and I am absolutely crying. [YouTube]
- Is Jojo Siwa beefing with Nickelodeon? [E!]
