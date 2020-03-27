French Montana Accused of Sexual Assault

Image : Getty

Rapper French Montana, real name Karim Kharbouch, was accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit.

Variety reports that a woman identified as Jane Doe has sued Kharbouch and his business partner Mansour Bennouna, alleging that she was given alcohol and raped while blacked out during a party at the rapper’s house two years ago. She says in 2018 she was invited to a studio where Kharbouch and Bennouna were both drinking and taking drugs. She was then invited to Kharbouch’s home where she was given alcohol and after deciding to leave was pressured to take a shot, after which she blacked out.

Doe then states she remembers being in a bedroom, incapacitated, where several men came in and out. After regaining consciousness she says she realized Bennouna was holding her and had pain in her pelvis, believing she had been raped. After leaving the house she went to the hospital and received a rape kit which confirmed the presence of semen, before going to the police.

The lawsuit names both Kharbouch and Bennouna, accusing them of raping her while she was intoxicated. Doe also sued Kharbouch’s company Coke Boys Records, alleging that it promotes an image of sexual misconduct and drinking.