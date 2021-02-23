French Actor Gerard Depardieu Has Been Charged With Rape

Image : Ernesto S. Ruscio ( Getty Images )

Gerard Depardieu, a prolific and award- winning French actor, has been charged with rape stemming from a 2018 accusation, according to the Agence France-Presse. A “judicial source” confirmed the charge to AFP on Tuesday; Depardieu’s lawyer denying any wrongdoing, a ccording to France24.

Depardieu was accused of raping a 22-year-old woman at his home in 2018 on two occasions. Police investigated the incident for several months before dropping the case due to lack of evidence. In 2020, the woman refiled her complaint against Depardieu, reopening the case and placing it before an investigating magistrate, as Jezebel previously reported.



This second round of investigations seems to have resulted in this latest charge. This is a breaking news item and will be updated as more information becomes available.