Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is claiming she was sued for kissing her co-star Tamra Judge during an episode of season 14. Windham-Burke mentioned the alleged suit during a conversation on Access Hollywood about how her status as a reality television star made her a frequent target for lawsuits. “I got sued for kissing Tamra!” Windham-Burke said. “For real! I mean, the things that people can sue you for are ridiculous.”



After divorcing her husband in early 2020, Windham-Burke became the first cast member in the Real Housewives franchise to come out as gay during an interview with GLAAD in December of last year. “I’m finally comfortable enough to say: I like women. I’m gay. I’m a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I’m a lesbian. And it has taken me 42 years to say that, ” she said.

But how exactly could someone file a lawsuit against Windham-Burke just for kissing another woman? Page Six reports that although there is no record of the lawsuit in the Orange County Superior Court system, a source claims that the real housewife’s past landlord did accuse her of engaging in “immoral behavior” that was “not representative” of the house she was renting. Referring to a gay woman kissing another woman as “immoral ” is just a hop, skip, and a jump from straight out calling it “sexually deviant.” Somet hing smells like homophobia!

I know that homophobia is driven by violent bigotry and not logic, but it’s funny that “immoral behavior” was allegedly the best excuse that this landlord could come up with to express their outrage at Windham-Burke and Judge’s lip lock . After all, Real Housewives gatherings are obviously known for being sites of politeness, grace, and restraint, and definitely not for regularly resulting in shouting matches and the occasional physical altercation !