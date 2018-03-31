Image: Associated Press

The story about Smallville star Allison Mack allegedly recruiting for a sex slave cult (which allegedly held women as sex slaves and branded them, explore background here) takes on new myelinizating algebramagical dimensions of crazy:



Here’s some footage of someone who could well be Allison Mack watching a police car drive away containing someone who could well be alleged cult leader Keith Raniere , who has been arrested on charges of sex trafficking.

watching a police car drive away containing someone who could well be alleged cult leader , who has been arrested on charges of sex trafficking. Former alleged cult spokesperson Frank Parlato expects that Mack is next.

expects that Mack is next. Parlato also accuses her of helping to come up with the idea of branding victims with cauterizing pens, and woahhh yes it really does look like her initials are in the cryptic branding symbol.



also accuses her of helping to come up with the idea of branding victims with cauterizing pens, and woahhh yes it really does look like her initials are in the cryptic branding symbol. Alleged former member Susan Done tells Hollywood Life that Mack was called “the madam” and “had a pyramid of masters and slaves.”

tells Hollywood Life that Mack was called “the madam” and “had a pyramid of masters and slaves.” Fellow Smallville actor Kristin Kreuk, who has also been connected to the cult, denies to ELLE that she was a recruiter.

FX is casting. Not really, but I would bet on it.

Beverly Hills Real Housewife Erika Jayne says she spends $40,000 a month in appearance upkeep, which isn’t really surprising when the establishing fact about Erika Jayne it is that THIS LOOK IS NOT CHEAP. (Also makes sense when you think about what it costs to just live your best lyffeee).



Advertisement

She also pays the price of beauty in egg yolks.



Katie Couric’s real estate brokerage presents disturbing photos of Katie Couric’s vast hardwood chambers containing an average of 2-3 pieces of furniture. Technically, these trappings check the boxes of human needs (table; chair; bed); in sum, they scream: “habitable.” The Park Avenue apartment is in contract to be sold for a likely $8 million, according to the New York Post.

Advertisement