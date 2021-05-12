For Sale: A Video About How Much Cara Delevingne Loves Her Vagina

Image : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Model Cara Delevingne loves her body, specifically her vagina. I know this because she said it in a video that is now being sold as an NFT. The video, which features a nude Delevingne, is ostensibly about her ownership of the aforementioned vagina and what exactly that means to her. According to Page Six, Delevingne’s vagina NFT film was made in collaboration with Chemical X as a way to “people of how incredibly powerful they are, what a beautiful thing their bodies are.” I can’t think of anything that makes me feel better about my lumpy size 10 body than watching a perfectly chiseled size zero supermodel stand stark naked and talk about her own vagina. Girl pwr!

Despite the prevalence of Delevingne’s vagina as a topic of the video, the actual vagina does not make a cameo. Instead, the shot remains tight on the model’s face and shoulders as she unironically says, “I own it. It’s mine and no one else’s,” in a video that will soon be up for sale. I truly cannot tell if this is a massive troll or if it’s just a well- put- together message about how no one truly owns anything other than their body and even then, that body can be exchanged for goods and services. I don’t know , I could be overthinking it!

But the video and its sale are apparently more than just a vehicle for Delevingne and her vagina’s fame. The NFT is set to be auctioned off on Thursday and whatever big spender is lucky enough to get their claws on such a unique and specific piece of blockchain data will be supporting Delevingne’s charitable foundation. You can literally purchase some poon to help support environmental causes and the LGBTQ+ community because that’s where we are in the world right now. Blockchain charity.