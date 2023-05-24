Advertisement
Conservatives have been on a book-banning rampage the past few years, most notably in Texas and Florida. Jezebel wrote in February about the Florida teachers who were emptying out their bookshelves to avoid felony charges amid the state’s anti-intellectualism campaign; one teacher was fired for posting a viral video of his empty bookshelf. The state has a whole book-banning council packed with right-wing MAGA moms.

The relative few who want to ban books have an outsized impact: More than two-thirds of requests to ban books are filed by “serial filers,” or those who file 10 or more such complaints, a Washington Post analysis of PEN America data found—and many such complainers are supported by groups like Moms for Liberty.

This all boils down to the fact that young people aren’t voting for Republicans, which they blame on “woke indoctrination” in schools, so one of their strategies is to try to keep kids as ignorant and small-minded as possible. The irony is that this is exactly what Gorman’s poem is about.