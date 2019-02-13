Rapper YNW Melly, née Jamell Demons, has been arrested on first degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of two men in Florida last October, both of whom were aspiring rappers and close friends of Demons.’



Per the Sun Sentinel, police are saying that Demons shot Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas Jr., 19, and, with the help of another man, Cortlen Henry, tried to cover up the crime by making it look like a drive-by shooting.

In a post to YNW Melly’s Instagram, Demons wrote that he turned himself in:

“To all my fans and supporters no I did not get locked up in Washington, but I am turning myself in today I want you guys to know I love you and appreciate every single one of y’all, a couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice.. unfortunately a lot of rumors and lies are being said but no worries god is with me and my brother @ynw.bortlen and we want y’all to remember it’s a ynw Family I love you @ynwsakchaser1 and @ynwjuvy #freeus”

Police arrested Henry last month after determining that his statement didn’t line up with evidence they discovered during the investigation.