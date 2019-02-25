Car backseats are great places to make out. This fact is undisputed. So it stands to reason, then, that the backseat of a police cruiser would make for an A+ hook up spot: it’s roomy, for one thing, plus your adrenaline’s on a high kick post-arrest, and you’re already handcuffed. C’est parfait pour l’amour! Sadly, the State of Florida is a real boner-killer, and a local police officer has been suspended for letting two suspects get busy in the back of his car.

According to The Washington Post, back in July, Melbourne, Florida residents Zachery Moellendick and Krista Leigh were arrested at a Fort Pierce Walmart on suspicion of shoplifting. Their arresting officer, Doug McNeal put them in the back of his patrol car, as is custom. But what happened next, according to local NBC affiliate WPTV, was a slightly unorthodox ride to Central Booking:

First, he lets them smoke a cigarette before getting into the patrol car. Then, he doesn’t handcuff the man, violating policy. The two are never restrained in the back seat, and cuddle and kiss for a majority of their time in the car, while also briefly performing sex acts in the back seat. He also allows them to smoke a cigarette inside the patrol car.

Unfortunately for McNeal, he was wearing a body camera at the time, and much like my high school bus driver, the Fort Pierce police department does not appreciate on-premises Frenching. An internal affairs investigation concluded that McNeal violated a number of department policies, including allowing Moellendick and Leigh to smoke in the car and ride unbuckled (the fact that McNeal played “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love” on the stereo while the couple macked it probably didn’t help his case, either.)

“Officer McNeal has accepted full responsibility for his actions and understands the seriousness of the policy violations,” Diane Hobley-Burney, the Fort Pierce police chief, said in a statement. “The conduct of this officer does not represent the values of this Department or the dedicated men and women who serve our community with honor every day.”