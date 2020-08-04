FKA Twigs Raises Funds for Sex Workers During the Pandemic

Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Ever since her dazzling performance in the music video for “Cellophane,” FKA twigs, already an experienced dancer, has incorporated pole-dancing into her videos and live performances. But now she wants to “step forward, pay respect, and shine a light” on the sex workers who have influenced her own work, she wrote in an Instagram post, announcing a joint GoFundMe for organizations providing assistance to strippers and sex workers during the pandemic.

“sex workers I know and have met have discipline, craft, talent and work ethic - not only do they deserve better long-term, but their income has been wiped out by the lockdown and many are invisible to the financial aid available to others,” twigs wrote in the post.

The GoFundMe supports U.S. sex worker collective and mutual fund Lysistrata, U. K. sex worker collective SWARM, and the East London Strippers Collective, with twigs kicking it off with £10,000 with hopes to raise £30,000. She also wrote that she’ll also be handing over her social media handles to these collectives to uplift their work.