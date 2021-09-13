There was finally some excitement at the VMAs Sunday night, and almost none of it was on stage. One of the big stirrings of the night was Megan Fox’s wet look, which some called a tribute to Kim Kardashian, who did a wet latex look at the 2019 MET Gala. But if it’s a question of who wore wetness best, Fox absolutely outdid Kardashian—plus her dress looked a thousand times more comfortable than Kim K’s latex nightmare.

Advertisement

Speaking of Fox, her man Machine Gun Kelly was not going to be left out of the red carpet excitement while his lady was looking all cute and hydrated. MGK got into a shoving match with former UFC champion Conor McGregor, who got testy when MGK’s security prevented him from shaking the musician’s hand. It was mostly a shouting match; however, if I were on MGK’s security team, I would remind him how many times McGregor has been caught throwing chairs and other large items at people for slighting him.

Fights and fashion aside, there was actually something wonderful taking place on the VMA stage and, naturally, it was a moment brought to us by Normani, who performed “Wild Side” wearing a silver breastplate and what I can only assume are this season’s hottest aluminum foil pants. She really can make anything look good.

Chloe Bailey also had her debut solo performance of her single “Have Mercy,” and Lord do we all need some mercy as it appears the second coming of Sasha Fierce is upon us. Praise be!

