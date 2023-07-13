FDA Approves First Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill

For the first time, oral contraceptive birth control pills will be available for purchase without a prescription in the United States. On Thursday morning, the Food and Drug Administration approved Opill, a progestin-only oral contraceptive, for over-the-counter status.



“Today’s approval marks the first time a nonprescription daily oral contraceptive will be an available option for millions of people in the United States,” Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. “When used as directed, daily oral contraception is safe and is expected to be more effective than currently available nonprescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancy.”

Opill will be likely be available in stores and online in America by early 2024, manufacturer Perrigo Company told the New York Times. In May, the agency’s advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend over-the-counter status without an age restriction.

There’s no word yet on how much the pills will cost. The Affordable Care Act has rules that require insurance companies covering FDA-approved contraceptions available by prescription, but not over-the-counter medications. Frédérique Welgryn said in a statement to the Times that Perrigo Company will work to make Opill “accessible and affordable to women and people of all ages,” which will include establishing an assistance program for some users.



Opill is a progestin-only birth control pill. The pill’s active ingredient, 0.075 mg norgestrel, was approved for prescription use by the FDA in 1973. The agency said the company’s OTC application successfully demonstrated that users can use the medication “safely and effectively” by following the directions on the product’s labels, and would not need the oversight of a doctor or other medical professional. The pill, like all oral contraception, must be taken at the same time each day for maximum efficacy.