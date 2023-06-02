Advertisement

In spite of the dominant bro-y culture, the FaZe team are part of a small but steadily growing group of all-women’s esports teams, and Tran has all the success and more to justify her inclusion in the industry (wins at the NEST Pro Series LAN Finals and the WESG USA Female LAN Qualifier for CLG Red, to name a couple). A calm and steady leader, she and her teammates are focused as hell—they’re elite athletes, after all. And they’re coming for your prize money.

Image for article titled FaZe Clan’s Diane &#39;di^&#39; Tran Wants to Win
Photo: FaZe Clan; stheshooter
Advertisement

How did you first get into esports?

Growing up I had seven siblings, and the closest in age to me were my brothers. I gradually started watching them play video games like Warcraft 3, Starcraft, Mario, or Halo. I think they drove my competitive side out because it was always a battle with them.

Advertisement

What is it about esports that makes you tick or just feels right for you?

I was competitive growing up, and now that’s just how I am with everything. I think what really pushed me though was that my brothers didn’t care what gender you were…If you were good, then you were good. Something about competitive gaming makes me go crazy, so when it comes to competing, I want to win and be in that number one spot that people are always going to be gunning for.

Advertisement

Do you remember what it felt like when you first found out the news that you were becoming part of FaZe Clan?

We were already an established team before FaZe picked us up, and when we first found out that FaZe wanted us, we were pretty stoked. We knew they had never had an all-female team, so becoming the first was really exciting.

Advertisement

Speaking of the “first,” what has it been like to be part of a history-making team, or being part of the “first” anything, really? Does that add more pressure on your shoulders?

I don’t think it has added any pressure on me or the team being the “first” FaZe all-female team. If anything, it makes us proud that we were the chosen ones, and we want to win to make sure we show them why they made this choice.

Advertisement

Tell me about your relationship or dynamic with each of your teammates.

Maddie and Jen are definitely my quieter players, but they’re still very impactful in game. Emy and Panini are my more talkative players and just all-around trolls, but they’re still insanely good.

Advertisement
Image for article titled FaZe Clan’s Diane &#39;di^&#39; Tran Wants to Win
Photo: FaZe Clan; stheshooter

For those who aren’t familiar, can you tell us about your role as controller/initiator agent?

Advertisement

My role was flex player, but I recently just switched over to initiator now. That entails me getting the info for the team. I’m the person using my utility to be able to see where and who is playing what on the enemy team throughout the map. (The team is also coached by Abro Agha aka Abdo and managed by Quick Truong Robert Pham aka truo.)

What has been the most mentally challenging aspect of being on this team?

You have to really push yourself into learning this game. I came from a background of CS:GO, playing it for years competitively, then switching over to Valorant as a new game. There’s just so much information you need to learn.

Advertisement

The industry has long been criticized for being misogynistic towards women players. Do you think the attitude towards women and nonbinary people in the field has changed at all in the last few years? What would you like to see improve?

I think there’s huge improvement for sure, and it’s definitely better than it was years ago. Obviously I would love for everyone to get along, but that’s just never going to happen on the internet. You can’t expect everyone to act like a normal person.

Advertisement

What has your experience been like in the industry as a woman of color/non-white female player?

I think growing up, especially as a first generation Asian American, I wasn’t extremely proud of my culture, but now I realize how some people were just never raised to respect other cultures. Now that I’m older, I very much appreciate where I come from and my ethnicity.

INTRODUCING FAZE CLAN WOMEN’S VALORANT

The esports industry has become wildly popular, but still has a long way to go on the whole. What’s your vision for the future of esports?

Advertisement

You see people getting scholarships in college for playing on esports teams, but back when I started, if you told me that was a thing, I’d look at you funny. My vision is just seeing more and more people getting into gaming, especially more women.

What’s one thing about your life and job as an esports athlete that you believe is misunderstood?

Advertisement

It’s a lot more work than you would think. Most people understand at the end of the day that it’s a video game that we’re playing, but it’s still a job nonetheless. You still need to put in hard work and effort, and to continue to grow as a competitor, you have to keep learning every day.

What inspires you to keep pushing when things get difficult, balancing your personal life and a demanding, highly skilled and competitive job?

Advertisement

What keeps me going is always reminding myself that what I want at the end of the day is to win and feel that 15 seconds of adrenaline after you win. It’s such a high that is hard to describe, and to achieve that, I need to keeping putting in time and effort every day.

Do you have any words of wisdom for young girls who aspire to compete in esports someday?

Advertisement

Success is the best revenge.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.