The father of a child who died in the Sandy Hook Elementary School apparently died by suicide at Newtown, Connecticut’s town hall on Monday morning. Local authorities arrived at the town hall around 7 a.m. Monday and found Jeremy Richman dead, according to NBC Connecticut.

There are very few other details about Richman’s death at this time. The Hartford Courant reported on Monday morning that “the office of the chief medical examiner is investigating the exact cause of death.” Richman’s death follows the news that two students who survived the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting have died by suicide, just days from one another.

Richman’s daughter was six-year-old Avielle Richman, one of the 20 first-graders killed at Sandy Hook Elementary, along with six educators, on December 14, 2012. According to the Courant, Richman dedicated himself to “brain science research” after Avielle’s death, in an attempt to understand more about what motivates mass shooters. He also, along with his wife Jennifer Hensel, were suing Alex Jones for claiming the Sandy Hook shooting did not happen, according to the Courant.

Richman was 49.

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Correction: An earlier headline stated that Richman died at a town hall meeting. That was incorrect; there was no meeting. Jezebel regrets the error.