This Halloween, our favorite elites and nepotism babies went to great pains to give us some pretty respectable spooks. Lori Harvey’s recreation of a handful of Beyoncé’s most memorable music videos? That kind of attention to detail requires not just a bloated budget, but a commitment to the bit. Speaking of the latter, Billie Eilish, 20, and new boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, 31, took the holiday as an opportunity to double-down on their...controversial relationship.
Just a little over a week after the new pair went public—eliciting outcries from fans concerned about their 11-year age difference—Eilish and Rutherford dressed as a baby—complete with a diaper—and a geriatric man, made accurate by suspenders and fake (?) wrinkles. Interesting choice for a couples costume, no? At best, the local Spirit Halloween was sold out of Barbie and Ken; at worst, these two are leaning all the way into the criticism and having a bit of fun much to her fans’ chagrin.
Photos of Eilish and Rutherford in costume were first posted by Pop Crave and, naturally, evoked the same reactions as their dinner-date debut. “this isn’t really the pop we r craving,” one person responded. “Its giving pedophilia umm....” tweeted another.
Eilish, however, doesn’t seem all that bothered by the backlash, considering she just posted photos of her own from All Hallows Eve. Via Instagram, she recounted the events of the holiday weekend—including Rutherford in a clown costume—with the last slide being she—outfitted in a frilly bib and bonnet—and her elderly boyfriend. The caption? “life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy🤡 happy halloween🎃🥰”
Yes, life, is crazy. One minute you’re 15, hanging with your big brother’s friend. The next, you’re applying his bald cap whilst wearing a silk diaper.
- Apparently, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted—conveniently—at a Halloween party together. There aren’t any photos, but sources say DiCaprio went as a, “half monster, half zombie.” How ambitious! [Page Six]
- When one cash-cow villain dies, another must rise. Goodbye, Haddonfield. Hello, Crystal Lake. That’s right, the subjectively sexy Jason Voorhees is soon returning to a screen near you. [Collider]
- The aforementioned means little to Mariah Carey, who’s just reminded fans it’s now time to move on from Halloween and embrace #MariahSZN. [Daily Mail]
- Migos rapper, Takeoff, has reportedly been fatally shot in Texas. [TMZ]
- The Highwomen closed Loretta Lynn’s memorial with a stirring rendition of “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” and I am not OK. [Billboard]
- Theo James insinuated he did not wear a prosthetic penis in that The White Lotus scene, and that the aired scene was actually “toned down” from what was originally shot. Now, Gay Twitter is up in arms. [Out]