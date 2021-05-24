Extreme Diet Shill Teddi Mellencamp May Show Up On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Again

Screenshot : Instagram

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp apparently has a podcast called Teddi Tea Pod With Teddi Mellencamp, which is horrible. On a recent episode, she spoke to Kyle Richards about her supposed return as a “friend of” on the hit Bravo show. At least we have plenty of advance notice to schedule a nap for when she’s on-screen .

For the uninitiated, Mellencamp starred for just a few seasons on the show, during which she spent most of her time admonishing her castmates for their moral infractions and hawking her diet and exercise regime—t he same diet and exercise regime, by the way, which demands that participants consume deadly-low amounts of calories and follow Mellencamp’s every whim. It’s safe to say she wasn’t missed when she exited the show in 2020 after haranguing Denise Richards with homophobic accusations alongside castmates Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna.



Back to this podcast, Teddi Tea Pod. (What a stupid name.) E! reports that in a recent episode she told Kyle Richards, when asked if she will appear in the new season: “You’ll have to see.” Richards later says it “took some convincing” to get her back on the show, probably because it’s hard to evade accusations of running an allegedly abusive workout program when one is on national television.



If the news is true, and Mellencamp is indeed back, I will probably just drop dead from boredom. At least death is less exhausting than her ridiculous finger-wagging .

Slow news day: On Instagram, Anna Marie Tendler, ex-wife of John Mulaney, posted a picture of Olivia Rodrigo and asked: “Hey bestie, you wanna hang out?” and “*listens to this album on repeat all summer.*”



Of course, this got the gossips buzzing, since SOUR is a breakup album, and Tendler is currently going through a breakup.



What could it mean? What could she be referencing with these captions? Truthfully, I don’t care very much, either about this album or this breakup. Good luck to them both!

Elliot Page went to the pool and had a good time.



