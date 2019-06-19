Image: via Getty

Harvey Weinstein is having a tough week (how unfortunate). First came the news that his lawyers were quitting left and right ahead of his sexual assault trial in New York in September. Now, a former human resources executive with The Weinstein Company is suing him for allegedly stiffing him out of $425,000.

According to Variety, ex-HR head Frank Gil claims that in October 2017, shortly before the New York Times published an explosive exposé revealing Weinstein’s alleged history of sex abuse, Weinstein offered him $425,000 to find out who leaked information to the paper. Gil says he ended up tracing the leaks to none other than Bob Weinstein, whereupon, he says, the troubles began.

Per Variety:

In the suit, Gil states that he told Harvey Weinstein that his brother Bob and Glasser were behind the leaks to the Times. The complaint does not provide evidence or a basis for that conclusion. The suit also claims that Gil became aware of payments to Glasser from the Weinstein Co. CFO, which he says were hidden from Harvey Weinstein. Gil alleges that Glasser and Bob Weinstein suspended him in retaliation for the leak probe and for his knowledge of the payments.

Gil also says both Bob Weinstein and Glasser made false statements about him to the press, specifically to Vanity Fair, which published a statement from the company claiming that Gil “entered the offices of TWC employees without their knowledge and may have been responsible for the disappearance of personnel files” allegedly containing documents related to sexual discrimination and harassment. Gil denied any wrongdoing at the time; he now claims he’s been “blacklisted” from the entertainment industry and cannot find work.

He is seeking both repayment of the $425,000, and an additional undisclosed sum for damages.