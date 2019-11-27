Every Reporter Should Feel Lucky to Be Accosted By a Lovely Pig

To be a good reporter you have to be aggressive, as do pigs on the hunt for a cameo on the local news.

One such pig was extremely aggressive, following and biting the reporter Lazos Mantikos while he reported on flooding in the town of Kineta on Tuesday, CNN reports. “We have a pig here that has been chasing us since this morning ... folks, sorry, I can’t stand (still) because it’s biting me,” he says, barely getting a word in about the “tragic” story without having to acknowledge the pig.

“This is about (wanting) that one moment of fame,” he says. “I have seen male and female pigs who look for a moment of fame.”

We should all be so lucky to have a pig this interested in local journalism!