Every Insult We Can Think Of For This Prizewinning Dog

Image : TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP ( Getty Images )

The results are in, and the winner of the 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is Wasabi, a three-year-old Pekingese from Pennsylvania who looks more like cream puff than canine. The Jezebel staff appears split in its opinion of this dog, with people like senior writer Megan Reynolds announcing on Slack that she “absolutely loves” and “stans” this “mop-ass” dog. The reaction of senior reporter Esther Wang, dog owner, however, was less encouraging: “I’m sorry, no.”

Wasabi has attitude, spunk, and a perpetually frowny face, all respectable traits. He’s quite impressive in slow motion, and both he and his owner certainly worked very hard to win this absurd competition. We wish them well, but that’s not going to stop us from lobbing this award-winning dog with some not-so-award-winning insults.

So here is a small but mighty collection of some various names we’ve called this dog today.