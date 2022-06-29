During a visit to CBS’s The Talk, Eva Mendes swooned over the latest viral image of Ryan Gosling as Ken. The 48-year-old actress was so smitten by Gosling’s all-denim ensemble that she admitted to begging him for the monogrammed underwear.

“It’s a funny photo and he’s trying to be funny, so it worked on all levels,” she said. “But when I saw it, when he sent it to me from work, I was like, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything.’”



Mendes clearly got her wish as she then boasted to the co-hosts that she successfully secured the boxers and was wearing them “right now.” Cheeky!

Gosling is currently filming Barbie—the highly-anticipated live-action movie also starring Margot Robbie and directed by Greta Gerwig. On June 15, he shared the photo of himself as Ken on Instagram, and people lost their minds. Rita Wilson even commented saying, “I mean… I really cannot even… This is breaking the internet, for sure.”

One person tweeted that Gosling “doesn’t look like a Ken and the blonde is bad. his facial structure is absolutely not a ken structure,” while another user said, “his bleached hair really is a bad fit” with a couple of puking emojis. Some called his transformation the “yassification” of Gosling and others compared him to Freddie Prinze Jr.’s character in Scooby-Doo. But Mendes was quick to defend her man against the online uproar. “People do know he’s not playing a real person, right? He’s playing a fake person!”

Must be nice to be part of a real-life love affair with a handsome movie star who can bleach his hair platinum-blonde and still look like a million bucks. Mendes obviously can’t get enough of her new Ken doll (same!) as she continued to gush about Gosling’s latest role, “I feel like my man has started a real renaissance. Like a Ken-aissance.”



Happy to officially declare 2022 the year of the “Ken-assiance.” As long as it cancels out every other history-making moment of the last six months. In the meantime, just find us screaming at every wild detail that continues to be leaked from this chaotic set.