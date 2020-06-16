Eva Marcille Is Done With RHOA

Image : via Getty

Eva Marcille is giving up her peach .

Marcille told TheJasmineBrand she would not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta for a fourth season. “I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided,” she said in a statement . “However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities.” She also told the site that she would continue to co-host the “Rickey Smiley Morning show” and find “ ways to be a voice during this transformational time in our country for people of color.”

As Bossip points out, Marcille, a former America’s Top Model winner , has had kind of a rough go on RHOA:

Eva’s departure comes after NeNe Leakes said several times that she wasn’t a good fit for the show and suggested that her peach should go to Phaedra Parks or Kim Zolciak. It also comes after she had a rough reunion complete with “social distancing titty” shade from Porsha Williams who accused her of bad mouthing her child and said she’d “never forgive her.”

I am certain Marcille will find an even better venue for her expert shade-giving. [Bossip]

Insecure’s fourth season ended on Sunday, sadly, but Issa Rae says she and the writers are already starting to put the fifth season together. They’ve been in the “virtual” writers room for the last two weeks, and she told the Associated Press that being back at work has been stabilizing in the pandemic.

Personally, in this period I have preferred bingeing TV to working, but that’s why Issa Rae has a successful television show and I merely watch her successful telev isi on show. [Associated Press]

