Barbie Ferreira officially announced via Instagram that she’s parting ways with HBO’s hit series Euphoria writing:



“after four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye. i hope many of you could see yourself in her like i did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. i put all my care and love into her and i hope you guys could feel it. love you katherine hernandez”

Though Ferreira’s departure doesn’t exactly arrive as a shock considering the long-rumored clash with creator, Sam Levinson, and Kat’s sad excuse for a storyline in the show’s sophomore season, viewers seem to be experiencing even tearier goodbyes.

“Sam Levinson slept on Barbie Ferreira’s talent and he’ll 100% regret it when she becomes a huge star,” wrote one user.

“im sorry but kat is one of the best characters of euphoria...barbie ferreira deserved better,” penned another.

Just after the season two premiere, Ferreira notably told The Cut that her character is, “secretly going through a lot of existential crises,” and that her trajectory was more “internal and a little mysterious to the audience.”

Unfortunately, this explanation appeared to be code for a near non-existent subplot—an exceptionally disappointing reveal considering, since the show’s premiere in 2019, fans have lauded Kat as a symbol of body positivity and nuanced representation of women coming of age .

You know what they say about spaces that no longer serve you...

Sanela Diana Jenkins, the obscenely wealthy, lip-licking super-villain of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has been involved in many a dust-up despite the fact that—apart from a not-so-little rumor that implicates her as a madam in an international sex ring—she’s arguably the most boring new addition to the franchise since Lucy Lucy Apple Juicey. In a poorly-executed deflection of such, she’s mired herself in one controversy after another, and while many of them are cause only for an eye-roll, Bravo fans are currently scandalized after the teenage son of Jenkins’ co-star and fan-favorite, Garcelle Beauvais, has been relentlessly harassed and threatened in a targeted bot campaign akin to that of Amber Heard.



If you’re not a regular viewer, you’re likely unaware that friction between Beauvais and Jenkins has been significant enough for its own subplot and has elicited calls for the latter’s removal for months. After an Instagram spat with Kristen “Philly Diva” Dionne, a Black content creator and Bravo commentator, Beauvais, the first and only full-time Black cast member of the Beverly Hills franchise, vented to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that Jenkins was “nuts” and “uneducated.” Jenkins then fired back on Instagram, bragging that she’d given “many millions” to Haiti, Beauvais’ home country.

In response to more recent episodes—namely, wherein castmate, Erika Girardi, drunkenly told Beauvais’ young son, Jax, to “shut the fuck up” only to be defended by half of the housewives—Jenkins has repeatedly taken to Instagram to wage war on Beauvais: “Life is a long time and I do play a long game. This is not the face of someone that will get pushed around. Ever! Game on B*%H*!”

“Go on trolls,” she went on to write, after claiming that Beauvais was insensitive to her recent miscarriage on the show, yet so beloved by viewers that she could get away with anything. “Do your worst.”

As it turns out, the “worst” was an onslaught of online harassment directed at a child, so vicious and nakedly racist that even Bravo just released a statement:

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son. We urge our viewers and social media followers to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”

An example of such harmful rhetoric: “You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy, [Michael Nilon]. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us,” wrote one user.

As if all of this wasn’t deeply concerning already, the community of Bravo sleuths and commentators have shared evidence that the individual accounts were, in fact, bots. The Daily Beast has also reported that many of them were using similar language in support of Jenkins, Girardi, and castmate, Lisa Rinna, but there’s been no confirmation as to who might’ve sanctioned the campaign.

While Beauvais and allied cast members condemned the attacks, Jenkins stayed mum until last night, when she simply reposted a screenshot of Bravo’s statement and, unsurprisingly, disabled her comments.

This is going to be one hell of a reunion taping...