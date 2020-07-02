Essence CEO Resigns After Essay Accuses Him of Sexual Harassment

Richelieu Dennis Photo : Getty ( Getty Images )

Richelieu Dennis, t he CEO of Essence , has resigned from the company after a group of anonymous women accused the executive of sexual harassment and fostering an unhealthy work environment in a lengthy essay published on Medium earlier this week.

Page Six reports that after initially denying the allegations, Essence has now made Caroline Wanga interim editor and told employees that the company would be working to “ensure that Essence is the safe haven that we all expect.” In the Medium piece, published by a group known as “BlackFemaleAnonymous,” the group called not just for the resignation of Dennis but also Essence Ventures board member Michelle Ebanks, Chief Operating Officer Joy Collins Profet, and Chief Content Officer Moana Luu. They also called for companies like AT&T, Coca Cola, and more to eliminate sponsorships for the company until there is new leadership in place.

The Medium essay outlined why Essence’s brand as a haven for Black women and #blackgirlmagic— including the popular Essence F estival, notably featured in Girls Trip—does not extend to the Black women employees who work behind the scenes. The group writes that Dennis, the co-founder of haircare company SheaMoisture, had a history of sleeping with staff and that when women did not consent he “openly sexually harasses them at private company events.” Even though Dennis is leaving the CEO position, he still owns the Essence company, which he bought in 2018 from Time Inc.

“Essence magazine is failing Black America,” the group BlackFemaleAnonymous wrote. “When Black media companies become unstable, it triggers the instability of the entire culture.” In addition to the appointing of a new CEO, USA Today also reports that Essence announced they were in “the process of hiring law firms and other independent external experts to assess and review the company’s policies.”