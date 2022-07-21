Wednesday night’s ESPYS was hosted by the NBA’s undisputed golden boy, Stephen Curry, who’s hot off winning his fourth championship with the Golden State Warriors—a win he made sure to mention on multiple occasions. “I’m your host, Stephen Curry,” he said during a skit with Kevin Hart. “Proud husband of Ayesha Curry. Proud son of Dell Curry. Proud daddy of…the Boston Celtics.”



Beyond the mandatory roastings, the night was filled with...the Golden State Warriors winning a bunch of awards. The NBA championship winners won Best Team, Best Comeback Athlete (Klay Thompson,) and Best NBA Player, which was obviously Curry. The show also had plenty of awards we didn’t even know existed (huge congratulations to Kyle Troup who won Best Bowler).

But the part of the night that deserves the most attention was when WNBA stars Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith joined Curry on stage to call for Britteny Griner’s release.

Sporting Griner’s Phoenix Mercury jersey under his tracksuit, Curry gave an impassioned speech calling for more action. “We urge the entire global sports community to continue to stay energized on her behalf. She’s one of us, the team of athletes in this room tonight and all over the world. A team that has nothing to do with politics or global conflict,” Curry said. “We cannot stop fighting for her. We cannot stop believing for her. We will not stop hoping for the day we can welcome her home safely.”

Before the night even started, sports icons, rookies, and random celebs battled it out on the red carpet. And we’ve rounded up all of the losers, all-stars, and MVPs.