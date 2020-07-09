Erykah Badu Has 'Midas Pussy,' According to Erykah Badu

Image : Ethan Miller/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Erykah Badu once said about the many men she’s dated: “I learned just as much from them as they learned from me. I’m a cold motherfucker, though. But the people I’m with are cold too, they’re a reflection of that. Become a cold motherfucker and the motherfuckers will just come like magnets.” It’s certainly a blueprint to live your life by and one that’s worked out for Badu. She’s bagged Andre 3000, Common, the D.O.C., and Jay Electronica. She’s had songs written about her (allegedly) like Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson,” and her collaboration with Common, “Love of My Life (Ode to Hip Hop)” won them both a Grammy. Whatever she’s doing—it’s working!



Advertisement

On Twitter yesterday, a meme was circulated accusing Jada Pinkett Smith and Erykah Badu of having “pussies” that will “fuck your life up.” It’s a bit cruel, and probably sexist, as it ignores the choices of men in their separate relationships and places the burden of those relationship failures squarely on women. Whatever, that’s not really the point. The important thing here is that Badu responded after someone tagged her asking: “Y’all better leave @fatbellybella outta this lol.”

Advertisement

I’ve helpfully transcribed a list of ways that Erykah Badu describes her pussy, in case you need them for reference down the line:

Midas pussy

My pussy gives you three wishes

My pussy is on the Forbes list

My pussy is the fountain of youth

My pussy sold out in nine minutes

My pussy cures ailments

My pussy changes men

New pussy is always the best pussy

Hope it helps! Pinkett Smith, meanwhile, has remained silent on the meme. Just as she’s remained silent on her promise to bring herself to the Red Table. Maybe Badu could use her pussy powers to intervene, here? I’m dying of anticipation!

Advertisement

Mariah Carey has written a memoir. Mariah! Carey! Has written a memoir. Mariah Carey has!!! Written!!! A memoir!!! MARIAH CAREY HAS WRITTEN A MEMOIR!!!!!! Did you hear? Mariah Carey—she wrote a memoir! For real, Mariah Carey has literally written a memoir. I really don’t know how more obvious I can make it. Are you even paying attention? Mariah Carey—THE Mariah Carey, the one and only Mariah Carey, often imitated, never duplicated Mariah Carey—has written a memoir. She’s written a memoir! Mariah Carey sat down at a computer, or on a chaise lounge while her ghostwriter sat at the computer, to write a memoir. She really wrote a memoir! I can’t believe it. Mariah Carey wrote a memoir.

Everyone!!!! Please, listen to me!!! Mariah Carey wrote a memoir!!!!! If you need me, I’ll be waking the neighbors up with this:

Here’s Bill Nye, or whatever:

Advertisement

Explain Addison Rae to me, quickly!



Advertisement

Javicia Leslie will be taking over for Ruby Rose as t he CW’s Batwoman.

Advertisement

Chrishell Stause wants to date Brad Pitt. [RealiTea With Derek Z]

