Eric Trump, the former president’s second eldest Large Adult Son, has emerged to set the record straight vis-a-vis the matter of whether his family hates Kimberly Guilfoyle, Don Jr.’s unhinged girlfriend of four years whom Ivanka cropped out of Tiffany’s wedding photo.



In response to a source telling PageSix that “the vibe is that the [Trump] family doesn’t like Kim” because “she is trying too hard to be in the family,” Eric told the outlet on Monday that he “completely disagree[d] with the narrative, adding, “I happen to think the world of Kimberly.”

Per PageSix’s reporting, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle recently held a Christmas party DJ’d by Kid Rock, because of course. Of the party’s 300 guests, former President Trump made a brief appearance, and despite being invited, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were no-shows. One source told the outlet this wasn’t a slight, explaining, “It was [Jewish sabbath] Shabbos. They have a good relationship. It’s just the rumor mill.”

Eric and his wife, Lara Trump, however, were in attendance. “I am best friends with Don and had an absolute blast at the party,” Eric insisted. He sounds pretty frustrated that people are asking a lot of questions already answered by his “My family and I love Kimberly Guilfoyle” shirt.

The drama surrounding Guilfoyle’s standing in the Trump family began long before Don Jr. and Guilfoyle’s very obnoxious-sounding Christmas party. Last month, a lot of eyebrows were raised and—I’ll admit—laughs were had over Ivanka’s apparent decision to crop Guilfoyle out of a family photo of the Trump gals at Tiffany Trump’s wedding, which Ivanka posted to her Instagram story. The cropped photo featured Lara, Marla Maples, Tiffany, Melania Trump, and Ivanka in soft-toned, pastel colors. But in the original photo, Guilfoyle, in a noticeably non-pastel-colored dress, is standing to the right of Ivanka, looking like she thought she was attending the wrong kind of party.

Some chalked crop-gate up to a matter of color coordination and Guilfoyle not receiving the memo. But even so, isn’t it pretty telling that she didn’t receive said memo? Someone is clearly not in the Lady Trump group chat receiving guidance on wedding day do’s and don’t’s. In any case, I find it difficult to believe that at a wedding with such questionable fashion choices, Guilfoyle would be cut from a photo solely for fucking with the color scheme, and not, say, everything else about her. Like her dance moves.



Nonetheless, at some point, the Trump family—other than Eric—will have to find a way to accept Ms. Guilfoyle. Because, and I say this quite derogatorily, she and Don Jr. are a match made in evil, deranged people heaven (hell?). Her ex-husband California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has clearly moved on. It looks like Kimberly will be sticking around.