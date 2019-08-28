Epstein Accuser on Prince Andrew: 'He Knows Exactly What He’s Done'

Image : AP

Despite repeated denials from Buckingham Palace, Virginia Giuffre told reporters yesterday that Prince Andrew knows what he did and insisted that she won’t be silenced until everyone involved with Epstein is brought to justice.



“He knows exactly what he’s done and I hope he comes clean about it,” she told the press regarding Andrew outside yesterday’s Manhattan hearing, in which 15 Jeffrey Epstein accusers spoke about their experiences. “We need to get to the bottom of everybody who was involved,” she said, starting with Ghislaine Maxwell. NPR :

She alleges that at age 15, while she was working at Mar-a-Lago — the club owned by future president Donald Trump — she was procured for sex by Ghislaine Maxwell on behalf of Epstein. “I was recruited at a very young age from Mar-a-Lago and entrapped in a world that I didn’t understand and I’ve been fighting that very world to this day and I won’t stop fighting, I will never be silenced, until these people are brought to justice,” Giuffre, who is now married and living in Australia, said Tuesday. Giuffre has previously alleged that at age 17 she was forced to have sex with Andrew on multiple occasions at an “orgy” in London and on a private island in the Caribbean.

The palace has insisted that Andrew is “appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes,” but it doesn’t sound like Giuffre plans to go away.