A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

England And Wales Want to Make Misogyny A Hate Crime

justiceaudre
Justice Namaste
Filed to:Misogyny
MisogynyGenderstreet harassmentCATCALLINGhate crimes
1
1
Illustration for article titled England And Wales Want to Make Misogyny A Hate Crime
Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe / Stringer (Getty Images)

The Law Commission, an independent body that recommends legal changes in England and Wales, is recommending that misogyny be made a hate crime. Currently, hate crime legislation in the countries cover “protected characteristics” including race, religion, transgender identity, sexual orientation, and disability—the new recommendation would extend that list of protected characteristics to also include sex or gender. After reviewing the current hate crime laws, the commission said that the majority of evidence it had seen about gender-based crimes was related to misogyny, but that they would consult further on whether “sex or gender” as a protected category would cover both men and women, or just women.

Advertisement

The Guardian reports that this recommendation is just one part of a broader push for misogyny to be classified as a hate crime, with an emphasis on recognizing street harassment experienced by women. And this push has already begun to influence policy and practices on a local level—a pilot program in Nottinghamshire which treated public harassment of women as a gender-based hate crime found that the majority of the people interviewed wanted the policy to continue.

Professor Penney Lewis, the criminal law commissioner, said this about the recommendation:

“Hate crime has no place in our society and we have seen the terrible impact that it can have on victims... Our proposals will ensure all protected characteristics are treated in the same way, and that women enjoy hate crime protection for the first time.”

Justice Namaste

Freelance writer who loves sandwiches, astrology, & fighting on the internet.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Eula Biss On Taboos, Capitalism, and the Meaning of Work

University of Georgia Junior Asks Greek Orgs to Socially Distance; Frat Responds With Racist Comments About Her Genitals

Actor Claims Photographer Who Allegedly Assaulted Emily Ratajkowski Also Abused Her

Ellen DeGeneres Staffers Supposedly Think Her Comeback Monologue Sucked

DISCUSSION