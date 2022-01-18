For someone who has an extremely kind and seemingly honest face, Andrew Garfield is an alarmingly good liar.
By now, you and every other mildly interested fan of the Spider-Man franchise know that Andrew Garfield made a surprise cameo in the latest installment of the superhero films. Both Garfield and Tobey Maguire (our one true Spidey) revived their roles as Peter Parker to appear opposite the latest iteration of Parker, short king Tom Holland, in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Amid rumors that he was to appear in this film, Garfield recalled this week to Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast that his ex-girlfriend Emma Stone “kept on texting” him about whether or not he appeared.
“She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’” recalled Garfield. “She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me!’ And I was like, ‘Honestly, I don’t know.’ I kept it going even with her. It’s hilarious.”
Despite a clear internal crisis where he told himself that he doesn’t “like to lie” and that he’s “not a good liar,” Garfield stuck to his guns so when the movie finally did come out, Stone wasn’t thrilled.
Omystyle King-Sized Weighted Blanket
Improve your cohabitative sleep
Offered in a goes-with-everything shade of gray and designed for couples, the blanket is ideal for people who experience anxiety and restlessness.
“She saw it and she was like, ‘You’re a jerk,’” he said.
- Julia Fox had her baby’s first birthday party at Lucien which is the best audition to be a cast-member on The Real Housewives of New York that I’ve ever seen. [Instagram]
- RIP to Paris Hilton’s cooking show. [Entertainment Weekly]
- Bradley Cooper says he was naked on set for 6 hours, but we only see his dick in Nightmare Alley for like two seconds. Excuse me, Guillermo? We’d like to see the tape on the cutting room floor. [Page Six]
- Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer and that guy who has the Apple logo tattooed on his face were seen holding hands. [E! Online]
- PETA is pissed off at Kanye. [Twitter]
- Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly can’t stop being hot and insufferable. [People]