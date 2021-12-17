I am on record as saying I absolutely detest Netflix’s Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins and a rotating closet of horrible outfits. But as a broken clock is right twice a day, so can a show about croissants and cigarettes make a reasonable decision about how to approach its unearned second season. Collins told Variety that the upcoming season will be set in a world that doesn’t involve the covid-19 pandemic. “Season 1 allowed us an escapism when it came out that it felt it was something that needed to continue — not addressing it because it brings a sense of escapism and joy and laughter in a time that we need it the most,” she explained.



Honestly, yeah, this makes perfect sense. As awful as the first season was, it was absolutely an escapist fantasy narrative in line with all the other stories that overly romanticize Paris. So why spoil the fantasy by reminding everyone who will soon be stuck at home once again thanks to Omicron that shit is still bad? A new year is approaching and personally, I think we should start lying to ourselves and each other a little bit more, or as some people might call it, be more optimistic.

I’m still not watching the show though.