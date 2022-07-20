Elon Musk’s dad—fresh off the revelation that he fathered a second kid with his stepdaughter—now claims that there’s a sperm bank that’s just begging for his genetic material.

“I’ve got a company in Colombia who want me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class Colombian women,” Errol Musk told The Sun. “They say, ‘Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon?’”

Implausible though it sounds, there clearly is some kind of demand for spots on the ever-branching Musk family tree: Elon has fathered ten known children with three women, while Errol has seven children with three women. Errol’s youngest offspring are his sons with Jana Bezuidenhout, whose mother, Heide, he initially married when Ja na was just four years old. As if that’s not gross and troubling enough, he also fathered two daughters with Heide before their split, which means that some of Errol’s older kids are both the siblings and aunts of his younger kids. Unsurprisingly, despite their shared predilection for having lots of children and talking about it in the creepiest way possible, Elon and Errol don’t stay in touch.

Musk also claimed that the Colombian company has offered him “first-class travel and five-star hotel accommodation” should he take them up on the offer.

Most sperm banks set an upper age limit for donors somewhere between 35 and 40 because, though maternal age is more frequently the subject of hand-wringing (shocker), fathering children as an older man has been linked with an increased risk of a variety of poor health outcomes, including low birth rate and seizures. So, if this unnamed sperm bank really is begging a 76-year-old to be a recruit, they’re operating pretty far afield from standard industry practices. Also, have they really tested the market for Musk’s sperm? How much are people willing to pay for something that history shows is abundantly available for free? Maybe crunch some numbers before you start promising seats in first class.