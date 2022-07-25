Well, he tweeted. In response to an item in a Wall Street Journal story alleging that sex had not only occurred between the exhausting (but somehow not yet exhausted) Elon Musk and Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan, but that said sex served as the final nail in the coffin of Brin and Shanahan’s marriage, Musk has issued a denial on the social media platform of which he would have been king, Twitter. Musk called the affair account “total bs,” saying he and Brin remain friends and that he’s “only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around.”

He added, “Nothing romantic,” as if sex can only be romantic. Not hardly. But whatever, point taken.

In an exchange with Whole Mars Catalog, whose YouTube account is teeming with Tesla videos, Musk followed up to report that he “hasn’t even had sex in ages (sigh).”

Sigh is right.

And in yet another reply, Musk accused the Journal of writing “so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I’ve lost count! It’s embarrassing for them, frankly.”

On Sunday, my colleague Nora Biette-Timmons wrote, “Usually Musk’s tweets responding to news stories about him are boring at best, but this time, I’m desperate to know what he’ll say. Forgive me for saying this, y’all, but: Elon, please tweet.” Well he did and in the process, it went from, “Ask and ye shall receive” to “Be careful what you wish for” real quick.



Joni Mitchell - A Case of You (w/ Brandi Carlile) Live at Newport Folk Festival 2022

A palate cleanser: Here is Joni Mitchell performing “A Case of You” from her classic album Blue alongside Brandi Carlisle at the Newport Folk Festival on Sunday. According to Rolling Stone, Mitchell played a full set at the festival—her first in over 20 years. Besotted by health issues, Mitchell disappeared from the public eye for years, but has been somewhat more visible recently, having attended the Grammy Awards in April. This is a great thing for people who love Mitchell and for the culture in general—it’s nice to have our national treasures where we can see them.

