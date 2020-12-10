A Supposedly Feminist Website
Ellen DeGeneres Has Coronavirus

joansummers
Joan Summers
Image: Getty (Getty Images)

After a week out in Santa Barbara Christmas shopping with wife Portia de Rossi and various assistants, Ellen DeGeneres has announced that she has coronavirus, and will return to television after the holidays. As if her employees need one more thing to deal with.

On Twitter, Ellen announced her positive diagnosis with a notes app screenshot:

With a mind-boggling amount of money behind her and every available resource one could imagine, I am hopeful she will pull through this. At the very least, it seems like the rich and powerful always do.

Joan Summers

local gossip

thhg
The Holy Hand Grenade

My zip code has 1.25 times the per capita infection rate as hers, and I’m not rich enough to hire people to go do all my shopping and shit, and I still managed NOT to get infected.