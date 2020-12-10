Ellen DeGeneres Has Coronavirus

Image : Getty ( Getty Images )

After a week out in Santa Barbara Christmas shopping with wife Portia de Rossi and various assistants, Ellen DeGeneres has announced that she has coronavirus, and will return to television after the holidays. As if her employees need one more thing to deal with.

Advertisement

On Twitter, Ellen announced her positive diagnosis with a notes app screenshot:

Advertisement

With a mind-boggling amount of money behind her and every available resource one could imagine, I am hopeful she will pull through this. At the very least, it seems like the rich and powerful always do.

