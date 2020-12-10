Ellen DeGeneres Has Coronavirus

After a week out in Santa Barbara Christmas shopping with wife Portia de Rossi and various assistants, Ellen DeGeneres has announced that she has coronavirus, and will return to television after the holidays. As if her employees need one more thing to deal with.
On Twitter, Ellen announced her positive diagnosis with a notes app screenshot:
With a mind-boggling amount of money behind her and every available resource one could imagine, I am hopeful she will pull through this. At the very least, it seems like the rich and powerful always do.
My zip code has 1.25 times the per capita infection rate as hers, and I’m not rich enough to hire people to go do all my shopping and shit, and I still managed NOT to get infected.