To Fanning’s point, many former child stars have shared a range of disturbing sexual comments directed at them when they were minors, sometimes from casting directors and, other times, by “fans.” Last December, Bella Thorne revealed on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast that she lost a role at 10 years old because the director claimed that Thorne—again, a literal child—had “flirted” with him and made him uncomfortable. Ratajkowski then shared that when she was 16, her agent at the time “pointed to my picture … and they were like, ‘This face. This is how we know this girl gets fucked. You’ve got to give a lesson, Emily, on this.’”

Over the last couple decades, the treatment of female child stars has seen little improvement—just as Natalie Portman, the Olsen twins and Aly and AJ were subjected to “countdowns” to their 18th birthdays (the Olsens had no fewer than seven websites counting down the days), Stranger ThingsMillie Bobby Brown faced similar online treatment before turning 18 last year.

Fanning told the other actresses in the roundtable that she had mixed feelings about her upbringing in the spotlight today at 25. “I’ll look at paparazzi photos from when I was 12 and think, ‘Is that a good thing to see such a mirror of yourself at that age?’ I don’t feel like it damaged me, but it definitely made me very aware of myself in a way,” she said.

But despite the sexism she’s faced, especially when she was younger, the actress said she “[doesn’t] regret” growing up in this industry. “It’s whatever. It’s amazing,” Fanning said. “And I’m glad I found what I love from a young age.”