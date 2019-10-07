Elizabeth Holmes Is Now Scamming Her Lawyers

Image : Getty

Because scamming the world with her bogus blood- testing devices wasn’t enough, Elizabeth Holmes just keeps on scamming. This time, she’s apparently scamming her lawyers, who haven’t been paid for their legal services in a huge class-action lawsuit brought against Holmes for fraud.

The Washington Post reports that three lawyers for Cooley LLP representing Holmes in the case want off it because they haven’t been paid. “Given Ms. Holmes’s current financial situation, Cooley has no expectation that Ms. Holmes will ever pay it for its services as her counsel,” the lawyers wrote in court papers.

Advertisement

The class-action lawsuit was filed in 2016 against Holmes, her company Theranos, and Walgreens, the latter of which had a deal offering customers the Theranos blood-testing services that ended up providing inaccurate results. In 2015, Forbes named Holmes the “richest ever self-made woman” with a net worth of $4.5 billion.

Where is all that money now if it’s not being spent on legal fees? Maybe she’s too busy paying her other lawyers in her federal court case. Or, perhaps she went too crazy at Burning Man this year? The goggles and assorted rave attire do add up from time to time.