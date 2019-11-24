Elizabeth Banks, like all mothers, feels judged for how she chose to enter motherhood. Banks, who has two children ages 7 and 8, had her children via surrogacy. She’s always been open about using a surrogate because of her “broken belly” but still feels judged.

“Women’s reproductive issues were things you would whisper about in small circles,” she told Porter, a publication made by Net-A-Porter. “[Now] There’s #ShoutYourAbortion and IVF Facebook groups.”

She added, “I definitely think I’m still judged for what I’ve done and that people don’t understand my choices, but I don’t feel I owe anybody any explanation. And, if my story helps people feel less alone on their journey, then I’m grateful for that.”

Please stop judging mothers and dads and all who choose to parent! There are more important things to judge! Like their haircuts! [Porter via E!]

It’s apparently “completely innocent” that Justin Timberlake was seen holding the hand of someone who is not Jessica Biel. UK tabloid The Sun published video of Timberlake holding the hands of co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans. In turn, she stroked his knee.

The Sun reported that Timberlake is not wearing his wedding ring.

But the Timberlake camp denied everything to Page Six:

“He was on an open balcony. They were among friends. It was nothing,” a source close to the camp told Page Six. “There is 100 percent nothing going on,” a Timberlake source said.

I think Timberlake never deserved Mary Camden. [The Sun, Page Six]