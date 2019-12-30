Eddie Murphy No Longer Finds His Old Homophobic Jokes Funny

Image : via Getty

Eddie Murphy is experiencing a bit of a comeback in the Year of Our Lord 2019, thanks to his pretty good Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name and a more or less triumphant return to Saturday Night Live as a host. He’s also, it seems, doing a little self-reflecting, which is progress, I think?

Murphy was on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend plugging Dolemite, when correspondent Tracy Smith asked him about some of his decidedly homophobic standup from the 1980s. (I’m not going to include the “jokes”, but Queerty has a good rundown.) “When you watch that stuff, do you laugh? Is it still funny to you?” Smith asked. “Some of it. Some of it, I cringe when I watch,” Murphy responded. “I’m like, oh my God, I can’t believe I said that!”

He went on to say:

I’ve seen stuff that I’ll go, like, oh, that’s, ooh, yeah, you’ll get a joke that’s cringey. But that’s not to say that I don’t appreciate it. I still appreciate it. And I’m looking at it within the context of the times, you know. And I’m going, okay, I’m a kid, saying that.

You can watch the whole interview here. [CBS News]

Here’s a wild story—Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator/ star Rachel Bloom and her husband got stranded on the road in Bakersfield, California on Thursday night/early Friday morning , Bloom tweeted about it, a nd a family following her let the two of them crash at their home.

Take that, every editor who chastised me for “wasting time tweeting” when I could be “doing” “ work” . [Twitter]

