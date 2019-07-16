Image: AP

E. Jean Carroll, who in June wrote in a New York Magazine essay that Donald Trump allegedly raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room 23 years ago, is rethinking her stance on pressing charges.



In an interview with the Daily Beast, Carroll said that she is now “thinking about hiring a really smart attorney” to take legal action against the president.

Though the alleged incident happened before New York eliminated its statute of limitations against rape, she said she’d still be willing to entertain the thought of giving it a try:

“I hadn’t thought about pressing charges, but now people are convincing me that it’s smart,” she told The Daily Beast. “If I get a really smart attorney, we might be able to get around [the statute]. I’ll be exploring it.”

In an interview on The Daily that aired shortly after the article was published, Carroll was asked if she thought coming forward would change anything. At the time, she said:

“I have no expectations. I have learned as a woman of 76 years to have absolutely no expectations, because if you have even a half of an expectation, you will be disappointed. So I have no expectation.”

Previously Carroll said that she would not press charges because she would “find it disrespectful to the women who are down on the border who are being raped around the clock down there without any protection.” I’m glad she seems to have changed her mind.