Dwyane Wade is not sparing a single zinger for his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, who has some offensive and transphobic opinions about how their daughter, Zaya, should be raised. That’s what happens when you conduct your legal business on Instagram, Siohvaugn. That’s also what happens when you try to deny your trans daughter her legal rights, SIOHVAUGN.



In new court documents obtained by TMZ, Wade argued that Zaya, 15, should be able to change her name and gender in a legal capacity, so that the identity that reflects her true self is on official documents like her driver’s license. Wade called his ex-wife’s efforts to stop Zaya from doing so “libelous” and “nonsensical.”



Earlier this month, Funches-Wade alleged in her own filing that Zaya’s father—you know, the famous former All-Star NBA player worth over $100 million married to the iconic actor Gabrielle Union who is herself worth tens of millions—is “positioned to profit from the minor child’s name and gender change,” according to People. Funches-Wade is fighting to block Zaya, who lives with her father full time, from making any legal changes until she turns 18. (Anti-trans dog whistle alert: This assumes that Zaya will magically change her mind about her identity or that her identity is just a phase.) “I have concerns that [Dwyane] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies,” she said in the filing.



But not to worry: Super Daddy is here to save the day. Wade argues in his latest filing that making legal changes for Zaya is in her “best interest,” adding, “A court order affirming her identity will allow Zaya to live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life—from simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications.”



Importantly, the filings noted, “Dwyane filed this Petition because Zaya asked him to.”



In 2019, Zaya came out as trans at the age of 12 with the help of her dad, who is of course now the one helping her file the official petition to change her name and gender. Wade and Funches-Wade married in 2002 and divorced in 2010. They have two children, including Zaya and 20-year-old son, Zaire, though Wade retains sole custody of both.



My advice for Siohvaughn? If you’re going to be a bigot, don’t go up against the husband of the former head of the Clovers cheerleading team. Things are going to get U-G-L-Y, and you ain’t got no alibi!

