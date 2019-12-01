Dwyane Wade seems like a very good dad who respects his kids, and he refuses to accept the bullshit people are spewing at his kid online. This week, Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union posted a family photo of herself, Wade, and their 12-year-old Zion Malachi Airamis, thanking everyone for their support.

In the photo, Zion is wearing an excellent crop top on and what seems like a good manicure (there’s no way to zoom effectively but I assume Union gets them to a good nail tech). And trolls online lost it at a 12-year-old kid having style. Wade wasn’t having it.

Advertisement

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so I get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!” Wade tweeted.

This is the model of fatherhood I’m looking for. [People]

The Pussycat Dolls reunited on the finale for “X Factor: Celebrity,” and they’re going on tour in 2020. I bet their bus will be so much better than this one.

Advertisement

During the performance, there’s dancing, fire on screens, Nicole Scherzinger says “hut hut” and “whooo!” and aerial falling, and Scherzinger as the center of the show as god intended. They had some bops! [Page Six]