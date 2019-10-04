Drugged Taylor Swift Cries Over Banana

Screenshot : The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon ( Youtube )

When you’re famous, seemingly innocuous home videos featuring your most embarrassing private moments can be given to a talk show host to terrorize you with when you appear as a guest on his show. Taylor Swift knows this! On last night’s Jimmy Fallon, the singer was “exposed” by her mother Andrea for crying over a banana while heavily drugged and incoherent after her Lasik surgery.



Like Taylor on whatever painkillers were speaking for her in that moment, I’m not sleepy AND my mind is alive. So, I have to ask: How many publicists did this clear before it was given to Jimmy? (It seems obviously edited.) Her reaction, though, was extremely genuine and not at all practiced in the interest of appearing genuine—like some might say! In the future, I’d suggest Swift follows Beyoncé’s lead and have everyone, including your mother, sign an NDA barring the release of embarrassing home videos. [Entertainment Weekly]

After nearly a year in ICE custody, Joe Giudice will be returning to Italy while he awaits the court’s ruling on whether or not he will be officially deported. Us Weekly previously reported that Joe, husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, “expressed his desire to return to Italy” in documents filed two weeks ago. The decision, those documents expressed, was motivated by his 41-month prison sentence for fraud and desire to “[contribute] financially ti his wife and four kids.”



Teresa—who also served an 11-month prison sentence—released a video update on how her daughter’s have been affected by his continued imprisonment while in ICE custody:

“If he gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to their graduation[s], celebrate their birthdays, anything. He’s going to be missing out on so much. The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through. They should have their daddy here.”

It’s unclear if Teresa (an outspoken Trump voter) ever took Andy Cohen’s advice and contacted the president about intervening. Regardless, abolish fucking ICE! [Us Weekly]

Update: Speaking of Housewives, the franchise’s most famous hanger-on, Jill Zarin, has some illuminating thoughts on why Bethenny Frankel bowed out of The Real Housewives of New York. As Zarin postulated on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, “I think [Bethenny] was done.” Brilliant! She continued:

“She certainly started a lot of new projects, she’s getting more into Hollywood. She’s one person. How can she be in both places at the same time? If she really wants to do that on the West Coast, she can’t be in New York. [...] [Frankel] is the first to say that she doesn’t have a relationship with the girls other than filming, that it’s a job. I think she’s got enough freedom and choices now to move on and, you know, I always feel like Bethenny always knows when the party’s over.”

She also noted that Frankel, who used the platform offered by the show to hawk all sorts of Skinnygirl-branded lunch meats and cocktails and denim collections, feels like the franchise is “on the downswing” and that Frankel “never wants to be the last man standing.” Ominous, if not for the fact that both haven’t had an actual relationship since 2009! [Page Six]