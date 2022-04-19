So Drake shared a snapshot of himself and Taylor Swift looking real cozy on Instagram from who knows when , and yes, we demand to hear the entire backstory ASAP .



On Monday, the Toosie Slide singer posted a series of snapshots with the caption, “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work,” and the final image featured Swift. The pair are smiling sleepily at the camera in front of what appears to be a bookcase. The photo looks like it was either taken on a disposable camera or filtered to give that effect.

Now, look, we’ve long known that these two are friends, and this isn’t even the first time Drake has posted Taylor to main before. Yet we still want to know: Why now? Especially because the photo appears to be a throwback from Taylor’s 1989 era. Are we getting new music from these two? The caption seems to suggest they’re working.

The prevailing theory in my brain is that they’re going to drop something, likely pegged to Taylor’s release of her version of her 1989 record. As some fans have noted, there were rumors about Drake and her doing a song back then, so perhaps a song with both of them will appear on the rerelease? Time will tell!!!