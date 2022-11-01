In early October, Jezebel reported that medical research led by Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz resulted in the deaths of 31 pigs, 661 rabbits and rodents, and 329 dogs, including an entire litter of puppies—as well as horrific torture before their deaths. Oz’s team at Columbia University published 75 studies between 1989 and 2010 that relied on data from experiments on 1,027 live animal subjects. Oz was the principal investigator on those studies, meaning he was in charge of them.

According to new reporting from the Washington Post, Oz called his former supervisor—Columbia’s chief of cardiac surgery, Eric Rose—about three weeks ago and asked him to publicly state that Oz wasn’t responsible for the alleged mistreatment of animals. Rose declined to do so, telling the Post it felt like the candidate was asking for a political favor.

Rose disclosed to the Post that his relationship with Oz “soured” about three years ago and that he opposes Oz’s political views and has contributed $165 to the campaign of the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Oz campaign spokesperson Brittany Yanick confirmed that Oz made the call. “Oz reached out to Dr. Rose along with several other doctors to ask for their assistance in setting the record straight.” She added, “Doctors from his time at Columbia offered words of support, and some put their support in writing.”

This detail was buried in a damning Post report that Oz had to withdraw a study that he was set to present at a 2003 academic conference and was banned from presenting any other research to that organization for two years. The group, American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS), also banned him from publishing research in its medical journal during that time period.