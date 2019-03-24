Image: Getty

Dr. Dre was so proud that he didn’t need to bribe anyone in order for his daughter, Truly Young, to get accepted to USC that he posted a troll-y Instagram photo of her and her glossy acceptance envelope: “My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!!” he wrote. He’s right—everyone knows there aren’t any laws against donating a shit ton of money to a school where your kid just happens to be applying!



Dre—whose real name is Andre Young—left out of the gloating caption the fact that he and his producer, Jimmy Iovine, donated $70 million to the school in 2013, establishing the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation. I don’t know what Truly’s grades were like, but I think we can all agree that having your dad donate not just a building, but an entire academic program, probably doesn’t hurt. What would have happened if she hadn’t gotten in? Would he have put that hard hat back on and torn the whole thing down with his bare hands? I like to think so.

Dre’s Instagram post lasted only a few hours before he took it down, thanks to relentless pillorying from the internet. If he’d just stopped typing immediately after “My daughter got into USC,” none of this would have happened.