Dorit Kemsley Joins Real Housewives Debt Club With $1.3 Million in Unpaid Taxes

Not content to sit on the sidelines while Erika Jayne swan dives into a Olympic-sized pool of lawsuits and debts, Dorit Kemsley has joined the exclusive club of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members barreling towards financial ruin. A new report says she and husband PK owe $1.3 million in unpaid taxes. Yikes, yikes, yikes!

The snoops at The Sun have the documents: PK and Dorit Kemsley are named in a 2018 tax lien to the tune of $635,887, which is added to their growing pile of tax debts and liens from both the federal government and the state of California. As The Sun reports, Dorit owes California $90,000, PK owes California $239,222, and an additional federal tax lien of $289,423, which equal a whopping $1,308,803.09.



Interestingly, The Sun also claims that it has verified all outstanding debts have yet to be paid. Watch out Dorit, you’re in danger!

All things considered, it might make sense that Dorit and PK listed their new Encino farmhouse—flaunted on the current season of RHOBH—for $9.5 million in September 2020, and later reduced it to $8 million. According to tax law, this would mean the government is first in line to collect on any profits from that sale, assuming there are profits to be made. If the lady owes over a million in unpaid debts, I doubt she had much liquid cash to slap down for an almost $10 million Encino farmhouse. (And I mean, come on... ENCINO?)

Longtime fans of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will also note that PK previously filed for bankruptcy in 2012, with debts to the tune of $50 million. Despite this, they’ve remained relatively coy about their finances onscreen, with Bravo even opting not to air footage of a past associate confronting Dorit on vacation over unpaid business debts. There are other lawsuits the couple has been slapped with over the years, but I think the point’s been made.

The question I’m left with is: Will Bravo let us see the footage?

