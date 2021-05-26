Doomsday Couple’s Lifetime Movie Script Needs to Be Updated With New Murder Charges

Image : John Roark ( AP )

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, a married couple from Idaho, have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after the remains of two of Vallow’s children were found buried in Daybell’s home, the New York Times reports. However, this isn’t the first time someone has turned up dead in Daybell’s home. In 2019 his first wife, Tammy, was found dead in the home, an incident initially attributed to natural causes. Investigators have since exhumed her body, believing that the death was connected to the deaths of the Vallow children.

This series of events, along with their professed belief of an unavoidable end of days as described in the bible, earned them the moniker, ‘Doomsday Couple.’ The Times reports that Vallow had told her previous husband, “she believed she was receiving spiritual revelations and visions to help her gather and prepare those chosen to live in the New Jerusalem.” The books of Ezekial and Revelation make reference to New Jerusalem, a post-apocalyptic, post-judgment day, post-war between Satan and the angels version of what the earth will be when all is said and done. On the other hand, Daybell has written several novels all to do with the subject of the apocalypse. Lifetime is making a made-for-TV movie about Vallow titled, Doomsday Mom.

Investigators are arguing that the couple’s doomsday beliefs may have contributed to the deaths of Vallow’s children. According to the Times, the indictment against the couple noted that they, “did endorse and teach religious beliefs for the purpose of justifying the murders.”

In conjunction with murder charges, the couple is also facing “two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception in connection with the children’s deaths, and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder,” which stems back to the death of Daybell’s first wife. They could be looking at the death penalty if found guilty.