Donna Summer New York Magazine Libel Lawsuit - She addresses rumors about AIDS, gays, being a man.

An account of someone who supposedly witnessed the same exchange had her agreeing to pray for a concertgoer with AIDS, but also attributing gays’ contraction of the disease to a “reckless lifestyle.” “She never condemned him, but did ask that he turn his life to Jesus,” said the anonymous source. “Being a gay Christian, I had no problem, however, there are some gays in our community who will not accept this. I do not think she realized the whole thing was going to blow up in her face. Nor do I think she meant any malice to the gays whatsoever… I do not think she thought anyone would leave the room. She can be really naive.” The source added that ultimately, Summer’s message was the opposite of what she was eventually accused of: “If the people who got mad had stayed, they would have heard her say, ‘The devil comes to steal and destroy, but God came to give life and life more abundantly,’ basically blaming AIDS on the devil.”

Nonetheless, the rumor stuck for years. Summer’s supposed condemnation elicited at least one protest from ACT UP. In a 1989 letter to the organization, she pleaded for understanding and forgiveness, writing, “I haven’t stopped talking to my friends who are gay, nor have I ever chosen my friends by their sexual preferences.” Despite her denying the words attributed to her for years and reaffirming again and again her allegiance with gays (watch the full video above to get a sense of how much she repeated herself on this matter), they were printed in a 1991 issue of New York magazine, which Summer then sued for libel. Reportedly, she and the magazine settled out of court, which is how Sudano said she understands it was resolved.

Image for article titled New Donna Summer Documentary Doesn’t Gloss Over the Hard Parts
Screenshot: New York magazine/Google Books
“Part of the reason why I wanted to make this film was because I wanted to explore that, being a gay man and being a big Donna Summer fan and being hurt and disappointed when that happened,” said Williams.

For Sudano’s part, she said she was unaware of the controversy as a child. “My truth and my sisters’ truth was that we experienced nothing but love from the gay and queer community and vice versa,” she said. “They were always an active part of our lives, you know, on a daily basis. But then also the fans and, you know, anytime anybody would come up to us.”

“If you understand who my mother was, you know that she was a person of love and generosity of spirit, of gifts. She loved people,” Sudano added. “We brought it up [in the doc] because we want there to be healing. We want there to be understanding.”

Ultimately, for Sudano, the experience of making a doc on her mother was, in fact, healing. “There were a lot of tears some days. There were certain revelations and conversations that really brought up a lot,” she said. “But I’m so happy that I was able to have them.” And she also relished setting the record straight on a real visionary artist who’s sometimes dismissed for rooting her work in the under-appreciated genre of disco. Sudano said the doc was about showing Donna Summer as “a complex, layered artist, not just this figurehead for a movement.”

“She kept moving forward and everybody tried to keep putting her in this spot,” said Sudano. “I think her legacy is much larger than she gets credit for.”