It’s New York Fashion Week, which means a collection of people famous for their proximity to the celebrities that sit front row at runway shows are enjoying a brief moment back in the press. Like former Harvey Weinstein sympathizer Donna Karan! The designer, who left DKNY in 2015 to focus on her “philosophy of living,” was overheard inquiring about the identity of a singer who performed at the brand’s 30th birthday party Monday. That singer was Halsey. As Page Six reports, Karan inquired:



“Who is Halsey? Is that Halsey?”

Amidst Karan’s investigation, Halsey was onstage informing the crowd at St. Ann’s Warehouse: “Five years ago you motherfuckers would’ve been too cool to talk to me.” If only she knew how right she was! It’s unclear if the designer has found the answers she’s looking for, or if Halsey will recover. [Page Six]



After countless outlets (like this one) reported that Britney Spears had been granted a new conservator, TMZ now claims the announcement was only partly true! According to sources close to the case Jamie Spears was temporarily removed in his role as “personal” conservator, meaning he can no longer control Britney’s actions or medication. Unfortunately, he still has total power over her finances—something many were critical of when her contentious legal struggles surfaced earlier this year. It would appear that the courts do not think the temporary restraining order barring him from seeing her children will hinder his ability to count her money.



What continues to confuse me about the complicated California conservatorship system is why “estate” and “person” are separate entities. When you control someone’s finances, you also control their actions and daily life! It might not give you the power to force medicine or psychiatric treatment on them (like the “personhood” conservatorship grants you) but literally everything around us is governed by and manipulated with money. A father long accused of taking advantage of his incredibly famous daughter no longer having the ability to control her medication? Perhaps that’s a good thing. But we still live under a legal system that allowed him to strip his daughter of free will and every legal right she was born with. And as long as he controls her earnings and banks accounts, Britney will never be free. [TMZ]

