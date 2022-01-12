This is not the absolute worst thing about Donald Trump, but it is on my list of top 30 reasons: Occasionally the man makes me laugh .

The simps at NPR’s “Morning Edition” have been asking the former president to come on the show since 2015, and Trump finally did this week. “Well, I guess I — I got lucky by not doing it, right?” Trump told host Steve Inskeep in an interview aired Wednesday morning.

The pair talked about vaccines (Trump now recommends taking them, as long as he can take credit for them ) and whether or not it’s good that Republicans keep talking about Trump’s failed 2020 election, as the 2022 midterms start in earnest this month. But the part that made me cackle was when Inskeep asked Trump about his lack of support from Republican senators. “Because Mitch McConnell is a loser,” Trump retorted , before babbling about how the election was rigged.

There is absolutely no love lost between these two men. And as bad as Trump is, McConnell also happens to be an evil, fascist turtle, so it’s hilarious to watch this ridiculous battle of the egos play out . Nearly a year ago, Trump called for the party to remove McConnell, the “unsmiling political hack,” from party leadership and his Senate seat. As CNN reported this week, asking candidates seeking the Trump endorsement to be anti-McConnell is starting to create bigger problems, as his former chief of staff runs Senate Leadership Fund, a powerful super PAC for Republican Senate candidates.

The Trump interview only got funnier after the former president continued to prattle on about how various states that he lost were actually his. Inskeep tried to rein in the former president, but i t did was not working ! So Trump decided to hang up on him.

Inskeep: Mr. President, if I... Trump: So Steve, thank you very much. I appreciate it. Inskeep: Woah, woah, woah, I have one more question. I want to ask about a court hearing yesterday on Jan. 6. Judge Amit Mehta ... He’s gone. OK.

Maybe Trump was going through a tunnel?

